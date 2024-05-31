The Wild Swim race will begin at around 2:45 pm, with participants leaving Totnes and heading downstream. There will be two groups leaving at the same time, with one group finishing at Sharpham North Quay and the other finishing at Ashprington Point. The swim will be covered by a water safety team using a variety of crafts; however, there may be swimmers along the route without a safety craft near them. Swimmers will be wearing either a red or yellow swim hat.