Hope Cove Lifeboat are warning of the dangers that lurk offshore as they rescue 20 in one day.
Just a few meters off the beach the breeze can build.
Recently a gentle breeze became a force 6, gusting 7. That’s about 30mph.
They say: “No matter how fit and strong you are you can’t fight a 30mph wind.
“It will push you out to sea.
“So please before you launch any kind of vessel, particularly a paddleboard or a kayak, check the wind conditions.
“Look at which way the wind is blowing, and remember it will be stronger on the water than on land.“
Thankfully on that occasion they were able to get everyone back to shore safely.
They concluded: “Please help all of us to help you by checking the weather before you think about going to sea and please wear a life jacket, whatever your swimming ability.”