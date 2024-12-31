The BBC’s Executive Complaints Unit has slammed BBC Radio Devon over its lack of coverage of the Plymouth rioting on August 5 last year.
The ruling followed a complaint from radio expert David Lloyd.
In it’s finding Complaints Director Jonathan Greenwood said:
“I have to infer from my investigations that there were elements of systemic failure on the night of August 5 because the staff on duty did not respond adequately to this significant breaking news either due to a lack of training or clear enough instruction.”
The finding concluded: “Reviewing the output of BBC Radio Devon from 6pm that evening, this “prominent” featuring of breaking news within shared programmes clearly did not happen.
“…there was little sense of what was happening and little evidence of the BBC having a presence on the scene. “…
“Radio Devon listeners would have had no sense through the evening that the station had a reporter at or near where the trouble was taking place.”
“BBC Radio Devon’s management recognise that the story should have been covered better and there is an acknowledgement that the resources and response required on this occasion were underestimated.”
In April 2023 Ofcom allowed the BBC’s request for a revised Operating Licence allowing more networking, in the case of BBC Radio Devon many programmes now come from BBC Radio Cornwall in Truro.
In the last three years BBC Local Radio has lost a third of it’s audience (Rajar Q3 21 to Q3 24)
David Lloyd commenting in a post on DavidLloydRadio.com said: “It might be argued that the era of local radio playing a role at times like this is gone.
“I’d suggest you don’t understand how some listeners – particularly older ones – still regard radio.
“If the BBC feels that there is no longer a case for local radio, it should say so, not mislead audiences and the regulator.”