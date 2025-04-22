RNLI Salcombe is pleased to announce the appointment of James Fearn as their new full-time Coxswain.
James is no newcomer to RNLI Salcombe.
He joined the crew 23 years ago and has progressed through various roles, including crew member, navigator, ILB Helm, mechanic, and most recently, Deputy Second Coxswain.
Throughout his tenure, James has earned considerable respect and trust from all colleagues who have had the privilege of collaborating with him. His attention to detail and his support, to those joining the crew can never be underestimated.
Prior to accepting the position of Full-Time Coxswain, James had experience working at the Devonport Dockyard and more recently with Winters Marine Ltd. in Salcombe.
Away from the RNLI, James will often be found supporting Salcombe RFC.
If that is, he’s not been able to grab a ticket for his number one passion, Exeter Chiefs.
When asked, James said, "After 23 years of volunteering with the RNLI in various roles, being appointed as the full-time Coxswain is a great honour."
This appointment is one that his late parents, who were long-time supporters of the RNLI, would have been extremely proud.
The whole team now look forward to benefiting from James’s experience and leadership in his new role.
The current Salcombe lifeboat station is operated by a team of 34 local men and women, 21 sea going, 12 shore- based and one Lifeboat Medical Adviser.
They have two boats; a 25 knot Tamar Class All Weather Lifeboat ‘The Baltic Exchange III’, and a 35 knot B Class Inshore Lifeboat ‘Gladys Hilda Mustoe’.
With these boats and their volunteer crew they are able to meet their mission which is to reach any casualty, in all weathers, within 10 miles of the station within 30 minutes of receiving an initial request from the Coastguard.