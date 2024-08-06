The Dame Hannahs cake stand was awarded a Special Prize at the Yealmpton Show last week.
Visitors flocked to the show in the glorious sunshine and were very tempted by all the delicious cakes.
Show judge and former MP Gary Streeter presented the Special Prize to the team, who were also delighted to welcome their new MP Rebecca Smith to the stand. The Dame Hannahs team received the award as the judges said that “the positivity and pure enthusiasm that radiates from your team is one of our highlights of the show”.
It was a busy day for members of Dame Hannahs Fundraising Team and Ivybridge Supporter Group who were running the cake stand.
A team of volunteers had spent hours baking hundreds of cakes and they proved very popular on the day. All funds raised went towards enhancing the lives of the young adults at Dame Hannahs.
Dame Hannahs Community Engagement Officer, Debbie Lumsdon, said: “Thank you so much to everyone, old friends and new, who came and visited us at the show.
“We had a great day and we are always so grateful for your continuing support”. Dame Hannahs has existed for over 250 years.
One of the UK’s oldest charities, Dame Hannahs is dedicated to empowering young adults with a range of disabilities.
We are committed to challenging societal beliefs surrounding disabled people with the aim of making disability incidental. Based in Ivybridge, Devon, Dame Hannahs provides learning, care, support and real choice to young adults with a range of disabilities.