The Dame Hannahs Christmas Fayre took place in Ivybridge on 15 November and raised £2,267 for the charity.

Hundreds of visitors flocked to Dame Hannahs and enjoyed some early Christmas shopping and festive refreshments.

There were nearly 40 stalls selling a wonderful array of gifts as well as a Christmas raffle.

Families and friends of Dame Hannahs were among the shoppers, as well as people from the local Ivybridge community.

Dame Hannahs Head of Fundraising, Daniel Burke, said: “We would like to thank our stallholders and everyone who attended the fayre which enabled us to raise vital funds to support our ongoing work here at Dame Hannahs.

“It was a great day where families and friends could meet and start their Christmas shopping and it got everyone in the festive mood”.

Dame Hannahs residents with family and friendly elves.