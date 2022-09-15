Crews extinguish fire at holiday park

Thursday 15th September 2022 1:26 pm
Entrance to Devon Hills Holiday Park (Google )

Fire crews are dampening town the fire in the sauna of the leisure complex at Devon Hills Holiday Village between Totnes and Paignton.

The main fire has been put out and the incident has been scaled down to three fire engines, one aerial ladder platform and one water bowser.

The roof was badly damaged in the blaze.

At it’s height ten fire engines were involved from as far away as Honiton and Ivybridge.

