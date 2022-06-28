Crash in Kingsbridge

There has been a collision involving several vehicles on Cookworthy Road in Kingsbridge.

By Richard Harding
Tuesday 28th June 2022 3:04 pm
Collision on Cookworrthy Road
(Richard Harding )

Police have closed Cookworthy Road in Kingsbridge this afternoon following a collision involving several vehicles.

Emergency services are at the scene of the collision which happened between the Higher Union Road and Lime Grove.

