For the second year running, South Hams District Council has been shining a spotlight on organisations and individuals who are doing great things for their local communities.
On Thursday March 20, Council Chairman Cllr Bernard Taylor presented the awards to some of the worthy winners.
Valerie Stevens collected the Community Champion Award. Valerie has dedicated a lifetime to helping the community of East Allington, supporting the local football club, school and church, and is currently the caretaker of the village hall – a huge part of the community.
The Dads Network CIC picked up the Community Organisation of the Year Award, making a huge difference to not only local families, but many across the country.
Their event ‘Dad Fest’ is now run nationally, making it the only festival in the country just for father figures and their children.
With supporting the environment, a top priority for the Council, this year, two winners were also announced for the Climate and Biodiversity Champion Award. Peter Brown for bringing people together to address local climate issues in and around Newton and Noss, and Ross Kennerly of Sustainable South Brent for his tireless work to drive forward the delivery of Hope Wood, a joint project with the Council to plant a new woodland in South Brent along with Sustainable South Ham’s own community market garden and orchard.
Kai and Willow Wakeling were also recognised as joint winners of the Under 18s Community Award, who over the past few years have helped to keep the Kingston Playing Fields in Kingsbridge clean and tidy.
Chairman of South Hams District Council, Cllr Bernard Taylor said: “It is so important that we recognise those who work hard for our communities.
“We had an overwhelming number of nominations this year, which is testament to the amazing work our people and organisations do across the South Hams – congratulations to all of our winners.”