There is a vacancy in West Ward (west of the River Erme)
The town council is calling on people from all backgrounds and experiences who reflect their community to be co-opted as a councillor for the opportunity to make a real difference.
An integral part of a councillor’s role is engaging with local people, groups, and businesses to determine their needs, making decisions on the services and projects the council should take forward, and getting involved to ensure services meet the community’s needs.
Any resident interested in being co-opted onto the town Council for the current council term to May 2027 is invited to complete the application form now available from: https://www.ivybridge.gov.uk/vacancies or from the Town Hall. The closing date is Monday September 11 2023.
To be eligible you must be over age 18, be an elector and have lived in Ivybridge (or within three miles) or had your principal or only place of paid work in the town or owned/been a tenant of land or premises in the town, for the last 12 months. If you have any queries about eligibility, please contact the town clerk.
The co-option process:
The application form should be submitted by Monday September 11 2023 and those eligible that have submitted a form will be invited to attend the Town Council meeting on Monday September 18 at 7pm.
They will then have the opportunity to speak to the Council for three minutes each as part of public participation session if they wish and Councillors may ask questions through the chairperson immediately after each candidate has spoken.
The council will commence the meeting and there will be an item at which the Council will decide whether to proceed with co-option, and if so, they will then proceed to vote for the candidates in turn using the usual voting method until one candidate has an absolute majority of the votes. The successful candidate will immediately become a member of the council upon signing the Declaration of Office.