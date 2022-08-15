Costa forced to cut back
By Richard Harding | Kingsbridge and Ivybridge reporter |
[email protected]
Monday 15th August 2022 3:25 pm
Share
(Richard Harding )
Subscribe newsletter
Subscribe to our email and get updates right in your inbox.
Costa in Kingsbridge has ben forced to shorten its hours and is serving its drinks in takeaway cups for the rest of the week.
The coffee shop is usually open between 7am and 6pm but the hours have been shortened to 8am to 5pm.
The changes have been brought in because of a shortage of staff at the premises on the Promenade.
CommentsTo leave a comment you need to create an account. |