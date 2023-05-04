There are going to be a number of changes to collection days for waste and recycling as a result of the Coronation Bank Holiday weekend.
If you usually have a collection on Monday May 8 it will be collected on Wednesday May 10.
On collections due on 9 and 10 it will also be 2 days late. Thursday 11 will be on Saturday 13, Friday 12 on Monday 15. From 15 to 18 May 1 day late and Friday 19 on Saturday 20.
You are asked to put your waste out by 7am as usual and more information is available from www.southhams.gov.uk