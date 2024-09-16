At this month’s meeting the Parish Council was able to report that, after the success of the first Vehicle Traffic Control (VTC) which has been in use for some months, a second has now been purchased and is already in situ. It means that now there can always be one in each of our two Villages but since they are mobile, they won’t always be in the same place. Also at the meeting the Council approved the request from our Village Hall committee for a grant of £1,000 towards its running costs. The Hall is considered to be a significant community asset which is much used as a venue for various clubs, meetings and social events; in recognition of this, the Council unanimously agreed to provide the £1,000 for the year 2024/2025 but it is not recurrent.