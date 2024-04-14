For many months now, signs on the A381 at Milton Lane End have languished in the ditch, failing to direct vehicles to the village and beach, and the huge puddle there still prompts traffic to veer to one side at the approach to a rather dangerous junction. Lack of funding to councils also means that potholes will not be filled. Local drivers have learned to avoid them but can still be caught out by the constant creation of new ones; besides avoidance also presents potential traffic hazards.