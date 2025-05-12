For this last event it was decided that the honour of lighting the beacon should go to the oldest resident in the village, Glenys Mansfield, known universally as “Mumsy”. (It’s a Kingston thing.) Accompanied by daughter Juliet and Jules’ husband, Crispin, 97-year-old Glenys sprinted over the rough terrain of Scobbi Farm ready to listen to excerpts of her wartime memories read by Lorraine, universally known as Q. (It’s a Kingston thing.) Owing to limited space I can only quote a few lines but here goes: “Glen was 12 when the war broke out. Her overriding memory of this time was how scared she was every time she heard the siren going off. At first, Glen with her younger sister, Daphne, and her mum and dad used to hide under the dining room table but after a while her dad built an “air raid shelter” on the land next to their garden. This was basically a big trench in the garden which was covered with corrugated sheeting. It was cold and dark in there and Glen hated it. Glen’s dad, Cliff was a sergeant in the Home Guard. Cliff and his brother, Geoff, had run away and joined up during the First Word War, lying about their ages!” Truly, it’s essential that the post-war generations, of which I am one, be reminded of our good fortune so far in avoiding global conflict and commemorations such as this bring home the scale of the sacrifice that Gleny’s generation had to make. Glenys lit the beacon, brilliantly constructed by Phil and his team, Q led the village in singing “I vow to thee, my country” and the faces of our village, our heads filled with our own thoughts and memories, were lit up by the glow of the flames. Thank you, Glenys and everyone who organised and took part in this brilliant evening.