For some time, the speed with which many vehicles travel through our two Villages has been of great concern to residents. Despite 20mph roundels and signs, many drivers far exceed the speed limits, so the Parish Council invested in a VAS which, for the past couple of months, has been situated in Cornwood Square. Data collected shows that it is having the desired effect, with the majority of vehicles now adhering to the speed limit. The sign is mobile so the plan is to move it from time to time (situations to be approved by Devon Highways); shortly it will be moved to a position in Lutton. The possible purchase of a second sign was discussed at the meeting, with those present in support of such a move, if further evidence shows it to be an expedient use of funds.