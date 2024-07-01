How wonderful to have some summer weather at last!! With the lovely weather comes A.G's biggest event of the year, the Church and School summer fete! The event will have all the usual stalls, garden goods, pony rides for the children, a pet's corner and of course, lots of yummy things to eat like ice cream and a barbeque too. There will also be a Grand Draw which, will take place near the end of the day. The date is Saturday, July 13th at 2pm, there is always a need for lots of help, including the Friday night before the fete to put up the tents and stalls etc. Any help on the day for teas etc. Please contact any church members for more details, help is very much appreciated but becoming more difficult to obtain. After the fete on Sunday, July 14th, there will be a fete service on the village green at 11 am under the big marquee, always a popular event, everyone is welcome to attend, even dogs!! This Sunday St Andrews will have a ley-led Sunday worship service starting at the usual time of 11am. All are welcome to attend and there will be refreshments after the service. Notice of a Live Music Event at the Fishermans Rest on Saturday, July 13th, come and listen to the music and perhaps have a drink, no details of what sort of music but it sounds like a fun evening. knit and Natter takes place on a Wednesday afternoon at 2.30pm at the Fishermans too and not forgetting the quiz night, the next one being on Thursday, July 18th, at 8pm. For further details please contact the pub on 550284. The Village Shop meeting last week had a positive result and I believe that some good discussions were had on the future organisation of the running of the AGVSA. The Association are responsible for the care of the building and having a good working relationship with the shopkeeper. From September 10th this year the W. I will meet on a Tuesday afternoon, still in the village hall on the second Tuesday of each month, from 2.30pm-4.30pm, sadly I won't be able to go or report on this as I'm at work, good luck ladies.