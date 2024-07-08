The Churches in Cornwood, Sparkwell and Harford were strangely deserted on the last Sunday in June as no Services were held there; instead, members of each congregation were attending a special, combined Service in St. John’s Church, Ivybridge.
This had been arranged as an opportunity for members to say fond farewells to Rev. James Harding and Dr. Liz Grier (the latter is training for ordination) who have been part of the South Dartmoor Mission Community, in a part time capacity, for the last couple of years.
Our full-time Vicar, Rev. Paul Hinckley, led the Service and paid tribute to the contribution that both James and Liz have made to our Church community; James gave an uplifting sermon, his younger daughter read the lesson and his elder daughter and his son led the prayers; Liz also contributed. At the end of the Service, flowers were given to Katie Harding and to Liz; the latter also received a gift, as did James, presented on behalf of the combined congregations.
Afterwards, coffee and cake was served, giving people the opportunity to say their personal goodbyes to the Harding family and to Liz; all wish them well and agree that they will be greatly missed.
After some problems earlier in the season, our school’s swimming pool is now back in working order, so the children have been delighted to take full advantage of that with regular sessions during school hours. In addition, the PTA are organising a Pool Party event, with food and fun, which will take place after School on Monday 15th; on the following Friday, the whole school community will enjoy a trip to Wembury beach. The pool will again be put to good use at a party on 22nd - a last celebration for the year 6 pupils who will be leaving our school, when term finishes the following day and they move on to secondary education in September.
Following the successful Cornwood Stomp at the end of May and the very wet Summer Solstice Stomp last month, there will be a Village Yomp on Saturday (13th). The organisation of this has been a collaboration between the Cornwood Inn, the Mountain
Inn, Lutton and the Miners Arms, Hemerdon and is in aid of Devon Air Ambulance. Registration and breakfast will be at the Cornwood Inn from 10am; those taking part will walk from there to the Mountain Inn before heading on to the Miners Arms. After fortifying themselves with some liquid refreshment, participants will then walk back to the Cornwood Inn where they will be able to enjoy a BBQ, a Raffle and live music from Phil Hann Solo and the Nawty Boyz. It should be a fun event which will, hopefully, result in a welcome boost to the funds of DAA.
Aveton Gifford Rosie Warrillow
Just a reminder that our Village Show will be taking place next month on Saturday, August 3rd. There are lots of classes to enter, from the Flower section for the A&J Ponting trophy to classes for houseplants, fuchsias, sweet peas and flower arrangements.
Then there's the art and crafts section with classes for paintings and photographs and any craft item made by the exhibitor. There is a vast section for every type of vegetable you could mention from runner beans to potatoes, and onions to tomatoes, lots of choices to centre your interest!
The domestic section has classes for chutney, scones fruit cake to mention a few for the B&E Porter trophy. The junior section features classes for Primary-age children for the T&S Herbert trophy.
The youngsters have classes for making creatures out of recycled materials, decorated buns, miniature gardens on a plate and more! The day starts with the entries being accepted into the village hall from 8.30-10.30amon the day.
The hall will then be closed for judging between 10.30 am-2.pm. The hall opens for viewing at 2 pm, and the presentation of prizes will take place at 3.30 pm. Refreshments will be available in the hall during the afternoon and please make sure that all entries are removed by 4.30 pm.
There are entry forms in the June/July edition of the Magpie and from the village shop. The Church and Village Fete takes place this Saturday at 2 pm. The tents and stalls will be put up on Friday evening from 6 pm, please come along and help if you can, there's always a need for volunteers!
St Andrews will have an open-air service this Sunday in the Rectory Garden to celebrate the fete and to enjoy the refreshments in the hall afterwards. If the weather turns unsettled, the service will take place in the hall. There will be a musical event in the Fisherman Rest on Saturday evening from 8 pm, why not finish off fete day with a boogie? Sounds like it's going to be fun!!
Bigbury
A reminder that the next event at Bigbury Memorial Hall is Holly Ebony on Friday, July 12.
A powerful, evocative voice, honey sweet & peaty raw as the Dartmoor landscape she hails from, singer-songwriter Holly Ebony writes creative activism that soothes, moves & resources.
2023 debut album, ‘Born For These Times’ was recorded at Pembrokeshire's StudiOwz, edited & mixed by Mothwing Music & mastered by Grammy award-winning Lewis Hopkins at Stardelta Audio, with funding support from Help Musicians, A UK tour took performances to St Mary's Totnes, The Folklore Rooms Brighton, Exeter Phoenix, Dart Music Festival, The Canteen Bristol, Dartington Hall & Plymouth Barbican and led to supporting Jesca Hoop for Cabaret Voltaire and Lady Nade.
Featured on Invisible Folk, Siren Folk, Acoustic Routes & Fatea showcase, ‘See’. Made album of the week on Beyond Folk & Acoustic Show & Along the Tracks, Blues & Roots Radio, ‘Born For These Times’ seeks to connect people with nature & cultivate resilience.
This is potent Female vocal-led folk of serene harmony & elemental ferocity. Inhabiting the edges where music & ecology blur, she follows in the footsteps of Spell Songs, Merlyn Driver and Sam Lee, who included her on the Singing With Nightingales 2023 Homecoming broadcast.
Doors open at 7pm for a 7.30 pm start. Tickets are £10.
BYOB and nibbles to enjoy at your table.
The Summer Beach Barista opens on Saturday, July 13.
The cafe will be open for breakfast, brunch and lunch from 8.30 am in the campsite at Mount Folly Farm, and mobile locations on Bigbury Beach will have a range of 'grab & go' lunch options. There is a new and improved food menu which is seasonal local and fresh.
Taking place on Sunday, August 4, from 2.30 to 3 pm, listen to the Big Band Sound Outdoors in Bigbury with the Carlton Big Band.
Playing the sound of Glenn Miller, the Rat Pack and many more.
Complimentary glass of Pimms and Cream Tea. Bring your own picnic and chair.