Well, what a difference from last year, the sun shone and 18 town criers, from all around the UK and from Bermuda and Australia as well, enjoyed a full day of enjoyment, we all met at Quay House Council Offices for refreshments and the draw, then the short parade to our newly refurbished Bandstand where the competition commenced at 12.30, this year it was an open cry, several of which were slightly humorous! There was a cry off for first place between Terry Ford and Mark Northway, this then determined the final results, which were as follows: first place Terry Ford Otley second place Mark Northway Cromer third place Paul Gough Nuneaton & Bedworth. Best dressed crier Mark Wylie Calne Best dressed consort Jan Nielson Bromyard Best dressed couple Stuart and Viv Cumming Chard Best Ambassador Elizabeth Anderson Watson Barnoldswick. After the presentation of the prizes by our town mayor Julia Wingate the criers had some free time around the fair, this included a free ride on the vintage Carousel, dating from 1895, big thank you to Gemma Hindley-Matic for that, before the fabulous Buffet at the Mill Club. At 6pm Terry Ford, our winner was treated to a ride in the Carnival in a 1929 Daimler Landaulet Limousine!! After the carnival, the criers had some free time, to change or visit the fair, before meeting again at the Mill Club for the infamous Dark and Stormy party, I am sure this is Ed Christopher’s way to knobble the opposition for the Sunday! Anyway, a good time was had by all and entries for next year are open, so come on down to the West Country and celebrate with me as next year is my 20th anniversary.