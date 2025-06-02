Woolwell in Bloom recently held a three-day Pot, Plant and Tool Sale with everything donated by local residents and sold to other local residents.
The effort also counts towards the environmental component of their entry into the RHS Britain in Bloom competition which os being held in July.
Woolwell in Bloom is a community garden set up in 2018 by Soraya Lewis-Coleman.
They have most recently won Gold last year in Britain in Bloom as well as Best Village (Devon Category) and previously won the Silver Guilt in the same competition in 2022 and 2023.
To find out more you can visit the Woolwell in Bloom Facebook page or website.
You can call Soraya on 07746 790167.
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.