Salcombe RNLI joined 2,500 other life-saving volunteers, staff, and their families to celebrate 200 years of the RNLI.
Salcombe crew members were among other lifeboat volunteers who attended the 200th Anniversary Garden Party held by His Majesty the King, HRH The Princess Royal, Vice Admiral Sir Tim Laurence, and HRH The Duke of Kent.
The garden party brought together around 2,500 of the RNLI’s long-serving volunteers, staff, and their families, and featured an Atlantic 85 inshore lifeboat on the palace grounds.
Representing RNLI Salcombe were Jeanne Stevens, Symon Cater, Chris Turns, and Andrew Arthur, along with family members, with Andrew having the honour of being introduced to HRH The Princess Royal.
The Duke of Kent has been President of the RNLI since 1969, during which time volunteer lifeboat crews and beach lifeguards have saved more than 51,000 lives.
Sir Tim Laurence is also a Vice President of the life-saving charity and former Deputy Chair.
Earlier in May, The King was appointed the new patron of the RNLI, succeeding Queen Elizabeth II. RNLI Chief Executive Mark Dowie said: "We are incredibly honoured that His Majesty The King has granted permission for the RNLI 200th Anniversary Garden Party to take place at Buckingham Palace in celebration of 200 years of saving lives at sea. "Our hosts, The Princess Royal, The Duke of Kent, and Vice Admiral Sir Tim Laurence, have been hugely supportive of our charity over many decades, and it will be a huge honour and privilege for many of our volunteers and staff to meet them."