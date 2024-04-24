The set kicked off with the Django Reinhardt’s Stompin’ at Decca, which was apparently composed and recorded in one take to fill some vinyl space left at the end of a recording session at Decca Records. Then followed Dino Olivieri’s J’attendrai, Sidney Bechet’s Si tu vois ma mere and band member Laurie Light’s Eddie and Joe and the glorious Nuages by Django (this reviewer’s all-time favourite). As you would expect, some of the best-known tracks of the Reinhardt/Grappelli gipsy jazz and swing era were included in the session but it was great to see that the band had introduced some new material. The standout track of these was La Bikina by Ruben Fuentes, a catchy mariachi number underpinned by tight syncopation and infectious guitar riffs. No wonder it was a popular dance hit in the Spanish speaking world and also included in the Disney film Coco.