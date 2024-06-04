Dartmouth Caring will hold its summer fete again in the town.
The fete this year is again taking place at Royal Avenue Gardens on Thursday, June 13.
Refreshments will be available from 9.30 am, with the craft stalls opening shortly after.
The fete will have a tombola, over a dozen craft stalls, a Barbecue, a tea hut with homemade refreshments and drinks, music, proclamations from the Town Crier and a raffle with many prizes donated by local businesses.
A spokesperson for the Summer fete said:" We are hoping for the same blazing sunshine we had last year, which will be a welcome relief after the damp start to the year we have had.
"We look forward to seeing you there." they added.
The fete will be in Royal Avenue Gardens Dartmouth and will run from 9.30 am to 3 pm.