More blankets have been knitted by the craft group and passed on to go to Ukraine to help them in the war effort. It is something we all enjoy doing and hopefully helps a little bit. Our June meeting will, once again, be held at Sportsmans Arms at 10.30 on June 19th. Our speaker is Charlotte Bacon from SWW, which could be interesting in light of the recent problems in Brixham! Our Blackawton Beacon June 2024 page 3 of 14 competition is for 'A decorative drinking glass', as well as the usual Bloom of the Month.