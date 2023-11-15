In its recommendation, SHDC said: “It is recommended that the Kingsbridge Inn be listed as an Asset of Community Value, as there was a time in the recent past when the primary use of the building as a public house furthered the social wellbeing and interests of the local community, and it is realistic to think that there could be a time in the next five years when there might be a use of the building again which furthers social wellbeing/interests.”