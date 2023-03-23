The old school field at the centre of Loddiswell has evolved in to a meadow and haven for biodiversity since the primary school moved to a new location at the edge of the village in 2018. However, villagers are now in a race against time to save their last green space. Devon County Council, who own the site, is now putting the land up for sale with a pre planning application for 10 houses, which has already been discussed with South Hams District Council.