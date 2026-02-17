SPELLS of heavy rain could lead to some flooding and disruption to travel later this week, the Met Office is warning.
Spells of rain, some heavy, will affect the South West of England during Wednesday and overnight into Thursday, with some snow also likely over higher ground.
Between ten and twenty millimetres of rain is expected quite widely, with a few places near the coast seeing between twenty and thirty millimetres and perhaps as much as fifty millimetres over Dartmoor.
As such, the Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning from 6am on Wednesday, February 18 to 8am on Thursday, February 19.
The Met Office says spray and flooding on roads is likely, with bus and train services probably affected.
Flooding of a few homes and businesses is also possible, the Exeter-based forecaster says.
