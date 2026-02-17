South Hams District Council & West Devon Borough Council are working together with Business Information Point (BIP) to study how visitors help our economy across the region.
From independently-owned holiday rentals and cafés to hotels and visitor attractions, the tourism economy supports jobs, communities and the character of the South Hams. Now is your opportunity to help shape what comes next at this free symposium event.
BIP and the councils want to hear from local businesses working in the tourism industry to hear about the challenges they’re facing, the future investment that would help them, and what suggestions they may have for the councils.
The aim is simple but powerful: to understand what’s really happening on the ground, identify the biggest barriers facing tourism businesses, and ensure future investment and support genuinely meets local needs.
Already supportive of their visitor economies through UK Shared Prosperity Fund (UKSPF) initiatives like investment for small businesses and promotion, they want to go further by highlighting the most significant barriers to the sector and consulting on how future funding can be shaped to better support and enhance the economic situation of the local sectors.
There are three ways to get involved: Attend a Tourism Symposium – Share your views, discuss challenges and help to shape future business support and investment by attending the event on March 2 in Totnes at Follaton House – Visit: https://tinyurl.com/yew93dkz
Complete the online survey on the website – Click: https://tinyurl.com/47vr2392 to tell them what’s working, what isn’t, and what support would help your business the most.
Request a one-to-one consultation – Talk in confidence by phone, video call or in person to give your business perspective and feedback
