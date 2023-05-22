TOTNES Town Council has presented awards to its community heroes who are making a ‘positive difference’ to people’s lives in the town.
Pat Shepherd, who has been instrumental in bringing The Mansion in Fore Street back to its former glory as a thriving community building, and Food in Community, who supply disadvantaged people with surplus food from farms and other food producers, were the worthy winners of the individual and group award respectively.
In February 2023, Totnes Town Council invited members of the public to nominate an individual or community group that they felt should be recognised for their good works in Totnes. The responses received included people and groups who give their time in many different ways. These included: caring and supporting those in need, working with young people or the elderly, or helping people’s health and feeling of togetherness through art, exercise and sport.
The nominations were reviewed by councillors in March and the winners were presented with a pewter medal featuring the town crest at last week’s Annual Town Meeting in the Civic Hall.
Cllr Emily Price, Mayor of Totnes said: “I’d like to say a huge thank you to these deserving winners of our Community Awards 2023. Their tireless work and dedication has made a positive difference to many people in Totnes and I’m proud we are able to recognise their achievements through this award. I’d also like to thank our brilliant runners up – it was a very tough job to choose just one winner in each category.”
Pat Shepherd was nominated for “her work to bring the Mansion back to life, setting it in the heart of the community and giving it a vibrant future.”
She said the series of buildings which made up the King Edward VI College Site Foundation (known locally as The Mansion) currently housed 24 organisations and there were more than 10 individuals renting space to progress their individual work.
Among the organisations are Citizens Advice South Hams, Totnes Caring, South Hams Community & Voluntary Services (CVS), Totnes Climate Hub and Totnes Bike hub.
‘The building, like a lot of others, closed down in the Covid crisis,” said Pat. “I came on board and helped get it open in May 2021 with a lot of volunteers . We did not know there would still be an appetite for using the building because things had changed so much but we got it back in a usable state, we got the gardens and courtyard done and people ended up queuing at the door to get back in.
Pat said one of the most important elements was getting a cafe up and running and Edgy Veggie had opened a working kitchen and cafe in the buildng which was really popular.
“The Mansion is a building for the community run by the community and we are delighted to see it thriving and being recognised by the town council as something to celebrate.’
She said she was grateful to the industrious John Birch, South Hams District Councillor and member of the Totnes Heritage group who were helping to work towards a partnership with their KEVICSF (Mansion) charity to start the refurbishment of the Mansion Site estimated to cost in the region of £1-million.
The other 2023 Totnes Community Award (Individual) nominees were:
Katherine Alexander for “her exceptional work in developing the pub into a hub at the heart of the creative community in Totnes.”
Claire Allford who “has, for many years, given time and energy to a variety of committees, initiatives, and events to improve the town.”
Malcolm Curley “creator of animal sculptures for the now famous Bridgetown Safari.”
Steve Dyer for “many years keeping the streets of Totnes clean.”
Maggie Hawkyard who “has volunteered as a coach at Dart Amateur Rowing Club for many years and has worked tirelessly to fundraise for new premises and equipment.”
Lisa Smallridge for “heading the save the field campaign to make sure that future generations of the community have a safe green space.”
Volunteers from Food in Community, winners of the Group award, have delivered one and a quarter million portions of food to the community since they began, much of that from organic farms.
Chantelle Norton from Food in Community said around 180 free food boxes were delivered a week but the organisation was now so much more than that.
“Food is a conduit to draw people in,” she said, “but we are much broader than food deliveries now, for example we have a cafe in Totnes United Church on the first Saturday of every month where up to 150 people come and have lunch and give what contribution they can. We have music and it’s a real social event.”
Chantelle said she was proud to get the award but also proud of the Totnes community which had around 80 support services for all people.
Food in Community were awarded for “their tireless work and commitment to making sure those struggling in the town are fed.”
The other Community Award (Group) nominees were:
South Hams Citizens Advice for “providing support and free advice to 1000s of individuals in South Hams and Totnes over many years.”
St John’s Community Café Volunteers for “creating a wonderful, supportive, friendly environment and a safe space for so many people.”
Totnes Tennis Club who “worked so hard to make our tennis club a great place to play tennis for the members but more so for the community.”