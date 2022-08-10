Combine harvester blaze at Ugborough

Wednesday 10th August 2022 4:00 pm
Fire engine
Fire service. (DSFS )

Fire crews from Kingsbridge, Ivybridge, Plympton and Ashburton were called into action to fight a combine harvester fire at Ugborough yesterday (August 9).

The crews were called in just before 1pm and found the blaze had spread to a hedge.

The fire was extinguished using two hose reel jets and firefighters using beaters.

The cause was accidental ignition. The combine harvester was severely damaged.

