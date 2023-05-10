Brainy chess players in Totnes gave Grandmaster Keith Arkell something to ponder when he challenged them to a tournament.
Keith played 10 of the club’s best chess players, all at the same time. Martin Goldschmidt, who suffered an early loss against the 61-year-old champion, said: “Once we were down to the last four it turned into speed chess, with each player having just 10 minutes to finish the game. Charlie Howard lost a theoretically drawn endgame, Keith’s speciality. Chris Collins defended brilliantly against a vicious attack and came out slightly better, but then lost on time.
“Dave Archer played a fantastic game and was neck and neck throughout, and got into a better endgame before Keith bamboozled him.Then Keith missed a check and made an illegal move and the game was agreed to be a draw.
“It was a thrilling and fun evening and we are looking forward to the return match.”