Over the last few days Totnes Neighbourhood Team have had to seize vehicles, and make arrests for driving offences.
They are reminding motorists to not drink drive, drug drive, drive without a license or drive an unroadworthy vehicle
A spokesperson said: “All of our team have had the unfortunate experience of attending serious road traffic collisions, which have been heartbreaking.
“These collisions have a devastating impact on families and our community.
“Please think before you drive, and take care on the roads.”
You can find Totnes Police Station on Ashburton Road.
