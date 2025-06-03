An iconic Grand Designs home in the South Hams hailed 'the best ever' has gone on the market for the first time.
Green Dragon Barn has taken more than 20 years to complete by owners Sue Charman and Martin Whitlock.
The couple first appeared on Grand Designs back in 2001 when three connecting barns were almost uninhabitable.
The popular show revisited it 20 years later and discovered it had been turned into a unique five bedroom home that has been labelled a 'pioneering eco-project.'
It has now been listed for sale for £1.5M by Stags and has already attracted strong interest from potential buyers.
When Grand Designs went back to the property in the South Hams, midway between Totnes, Dartmouth and Kingsbridge, host Kevin McCloud said: “This is a home lovingly, painstakingly, time-consumingly transformed.
"Lovingly crafted over 20 years by its visionary owners, the house blends eco-conscious design with striking architectural detail, including a soaring green oak frame, cob and stone walls, and a distinctive combination of slate and thatch roofing.
"The accommodation is both generous and highly flexible, with light-filled interiors designed to adapt to modern family life, multi-generational living, or creative workspaces.
"Set in approximately 1.3 acres, the property includes mature landscaped gardens, a sloping paddock with an orchard, a double garage, detached stone workshop with solar panels.
Martin and Sue moved to Devon in 2000 and described the barn as a "complete wreck" when they bought it.
He added: "It was three barns built together over three centuries, and a bigger project than we were planning, but it allowed us to really go to town and create some stunning rooms.”
And despite taking 20 years to complete, there was never any thought of giving up, Martin said.
For more information or to arrange a viewing, contact Stags in Totnes on 01803 865454.
