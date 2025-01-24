Rowcroft Hospice is inviting adventure-seekers to join them on the challenge of a lifetime in 2026 by climbing Mount Kilimanjaro, the tallest peak in Africa.
It is a dormant volcano in Tanzania and is one of the world’s Seven Summits.
Taking place from September 3-13 2026, the trip provides a chance to achieve something extraordinary while raising vital funds to support Rowcroft’s end-of-life care for patients and families across South Devon.
Whether you’re an experienced trekker or a first-time adventurer, this once-in-a-lifetime experience is open to everyone. It offers a fully supported climb led by expert guides, breathtaking views as you ascend to the roof of Africa, and the chance to join a team united by a meaningful cause — making a profound difference for local families in need.
Hayley Townsend, Challenges Fundraiser at Rowcroft Hospice said: "Climbing Mount Kilimanjaro is an incredible opportunity to take on the challenge of a lifetime and make a difference for families in our community facing the toughest of times. This challenge is about pushing boundaries, embracing adventure and coming together to support Rowcroft’s vital care. We’ll be with you every step of the way to ensure it’s an unforgettable experience and together, we can reach new heights!”
For those interested in learning more about the challenge, Rowcroft Hospice is hosting an information evening on Wednesday February 5 2025, from 7pm to 9pm at Rowcroft Hospice, Rainbow House, Ella’s Gardens, Avenue Road, Torquay, TQ2 5LS.
The evening will give attendees the chance to explore the full itinerary for the trek, hear inspiring words from Rowcroft’s CEO Mark Hawkins, who climbed Mount Kilimanjaro in 2024, learn about fundraising and support opportunities, ask questions, and meet fellow adventurers.
Spaces for the information evening are limited and you can visit www.rowcrofthospice.org.uk/kilimanjaro to find out more and register your interest.