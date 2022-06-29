Classic car rally features former Mafia-owned Cadillac

An American Cadillac once owned by the notorious Italian Mafia was one of the dozens of eye-catching vehicles on display at Totnes Rotary Club’s classic car and bike show.

The event at Staverton was hailed a “tremendous” success by organisers.

This year’s proceeds will be donated to Ability Net, Cuedspeech, Physio Net, Citizens Advice, Bob the Bus, Food in the Community and Totnes Caring.

A vast range of cars were on show including Aston Martins’ a V8 Vantage Roaders, a N420 limited edition owned by Gavin Connor from Exeter, a number of Triumph Stags including a MarkII owned by John Curtis from Dartington, and a handsome 1950 Triumph Renown named the Duchess by its proud owners.

Rob Gormon of Plymouth brought along the 1968 Mini Cooper he’s owned from new, and the showground also featured a number of Hillman Hunters, Triumph Spitfires, Heralds and Vitesses, Jaguars, a VW Beetle, Lotus Elans, Rovers, Morris Minors, A Crossley, a bright yellow Dodge, plus a 1951 Daimler Barker Special Sports.

And the Engineer Combat Battalion were out in force displaying their military vehicles.