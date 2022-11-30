Since the invasion of Ukraine by Russia, many Ukrainian families have fled the country to avoid the horrors of the war. The Governments “home for Ukraine” scheme saw the first refugees arrive back in April, and has been used as a way of housing families fleeing the war-torn country. As of September, there were 155 Ukrainians in the South Hams. Communities have rallied around the visitors to ease their transition into living away from their home, but it is still an incredibly traumatic experience for them, and sessions like these can make a huge difference.