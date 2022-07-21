Citizen’s Advice help Ukranians

Local advice charity, Citizens Advice South Hams has launched a new project to support Ukrainian guests and their host families here in the South Hams.

Thanks to funding from South Hams District Council, Citizens Advice they are able to dedicate two specialist advisers to the project. The advisers will be able to provide information, support and advice about any aspect of living in the UK and ensure that the Ukrainian guests settle well into their new communities. They will also provide support for the families who are hosting them.

Around 130 Ukrainians have been welcomed to the South Hams since the start of the conflict and a further 209 are expected. The project is open to support people under the Homes for Ukraine or Ukraine Family Scheme and anyone from Ukraine in the South Hams who needs help as a result of the war.

Janie Moor, Chief Officer of Citizens Advice South Hams says: “We are extremely pleased to be able to support our Ukrainian guests and their host families. Our dedicated advisers can cover any area where help is needed. Our aim is to help people adjust to their lives in the UK by supporting them to feel at home in the community.”

To access this support, please call the dedicated Ukrainian Support advice line on 01803 659 744, or email [email protected]