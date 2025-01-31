The Anglican churches of Seaside Parish (Salcombe, Malborough, Galmpton and Hope Cove) have launched a community survey to hear from residents, second homeowners and visitors about how the church can better serve them and their communities. The survey includes questions on support for children and families, the elderly, and the wider community.
It takes about five minutes to complete and is available online at SurveyMonkey, via the parish website (www.theseasideparish.co.uk), or on Facebook (www.facebook.com/theseasideparish).
Paper copies will also be available at key locations in the four communities, with instructions on where to return them.
The survey can be completed anonymously, but participants can provide contact details if they would like someone from the church to follow up.