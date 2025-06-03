Prawle Point is a rocky outcrop at Devon’s southernmost point; highly trained volunteer watchkeepers are on duty every day of the year during daylight hours surveying the sometimes hazardous stretch of water between Bolt Head (Salcombe) and Start Point.
National Coastwatch Institution (NCI) is a critical part of UK Search and Rescue, working alongside HM Coastguard, the RLNI and other emergency services to help save lives at sea. Over the warmer months, NCI see much more activity in local waters – not always by the most experienced users.
What does it mean to be a watchkeeper? Well, the clue is in the name: primarily they keep an eye out for the vulnerable, keep a log of every passing vessel and watch out for any walker (or animal) on the coast path who may be in trouble.
NCI also do other things to serve the community, such as two-hourly live broadcasts of current weather and sea conditions as well as providing live webcams and other information on our website.
Successful watchkeeper skills include the ability to be alert and an attention to detail. That’s it. You do not need to have any experience on the water or know how to manage loads of fancy equipment. NCI teach you all you need to know to become a competent watchkeeper.
Richard Cropper, Acting Station Manager at Prawle Point said: “Like all voluntary organisations we rely on the generosity and enthusiasm of a core group of volunteers. Inevitably during the year a few watchkeepers find themselves for a variety of reasons unable to continue so we are always on the lookout for new recruits. As long as you can walk up the hill to the Lookout you can be a watchkeeper at Prawle Point.”
If you think you may be interested in joining, you can arrange a date to join the team for an observation watch through their website - just click ‘volunteer’.
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.