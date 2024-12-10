Christmas lights on a little Brixham fishing boat have caused a festive fall-out.
The Four Reasons took its place alongside the quay at Brixham as part of the port’s Christmas lights’ display.
Owner Tristan Northway – also known as ‘Mr Fish’ – said it was his way of helping to brighten up the area for the festive season.
But he has fallen foul of Torbay Council, which says the boat was moored in a part of the harbour reserved for repairs. Having already been allowed more than £500 of free mooring time, it would have to go.
Either that, or Mr Fish would have to pay to keep it there – some £1,300 to see it through the festive season.
Now he has stripped the Four Reasons of its lights and moved it away from the quay.
“I’ve been bringing a decorated boat in there for the last six years and people really like it,” he said. “It was a community thing, to make it look pretty for Brixham.
“This year it seems to have ruffled a few feathers.”
The saga began when the boat was moved into the repair space close to the quay in time for the town’s Christmas lights switch-on.
Mr Northway, whose ‘Mr Fish’ account has more than 73,000 social media followers, said the boat was moored in a place that is never used, and the lights are lit at his own expense.
But, he added: “They said if it wasn’t removed by a certain date they would tow it out of the way. The council has never charged me for it before.
“With my social media following, I can draw a lot of people into Brixham. I can promote the town as well as my business. Surely that’s good for the town?”
The council said the boat and its tender were moored in an area reserved for vessels requiring small repairs or servicing, and using it needs authorisation from the harbour office and an agreement to pay charges.
Harbour staff said the Four Reasons had been moored there for some time without authorisation, and Mr Fish was told the berth was reserved for repairs and maintenance.
He was allowed to stay free of charge for a fortnight, but was then asked to pay or move. At no point, said the harbour authority, was he asked to remove the lights from the boat.
“All of this is in line with the harbour operating procedures and enforced by byelaws,” said a spokesman.