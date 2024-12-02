South Hams District Council (SHDC) will be adding some festive cheer to residents by offering two days’ worth of free parking in local towns.
The move is aimed at helping shoppers as well as people who are attending seasonal events in the run-up to Christmas.
In Dartmouth, free parking will be available from 12 noon on December 14, and from 4pm on December 19. Free parking will be available all-day on December 22.
In Ivybridge, there will be all-day free parking on December 1 and 14. In Kingsbridge and Salcombe, shoppers can enjoy free parking all-day on December 14 and 21.
Shoppers in Modbury will also get free-parking on those dates in addition to December 7.
In Totnes, free parking will be available from 1pm on December 11, 12, 18 and 19.