Work to reinstate the nine chimneys on the roof of the Dartmouth Market will start on April 2 .
In order to keep disruption to a minimum the work will be done in sections and will be suspended during July and August.
The three council parking spaces in the Market Square car park will be used as a compound, so that there will be no impact on the car park capacity.
The scaffolding will be erected in sections and will be at overhead height so that pedestrian and vehicle access will be largely unaffected during the works.
The removal of the chimneys last year was necessary on health and safety grounds and the contractors will be working with a structural engineer to reinstate the chimneys exactly as they were, also ensuring they will now be properly supported.
As a Grade Two listed building all materials used will be in keeping with the age and appearance of the building.
Dartmouth Town Council has liaised with the listed buildings officer at South Hams Council to ensure that all work complies with building tegulations.
Dartmouth Council says it will be working closely with all the market tenants affected by this work to ensure that inconvenience to their businesses are kept a minimum.
The work is expected to take approximately 22 weeks with the break during the summer months (July and August) and is envisaged to run until the start of November.
The collapse, removal and reinstatement of the chimneys has been an unexpected expense for the town council a running tally of the costs is expected to run into six figures.
Fortunately, some of the outlay can be offset by the Public Purposes Share of the Dartmouth Trust income that the council receives annually.
Dartmouth Council says is grateful every year for the support it gets from the Dartmouth Trust, but this year more than ever, due to the unforeseen expense.
The town council’s property manager said: “The reinstatement of the Market Chimneys is a big project.
“The council has tried to mitigate the impact the work will have on the businesses and residents in the area which is why work will be completely suspended during July and August.”