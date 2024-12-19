The newly appointed Chief Constable James Vaughan QPM, of Devon and Cornwall Police, has pledged to restore public trust and confidence in the police force, focusing on performance and ensuring the highest levels of professional standards.
The Chief Constable was sworn in during an attestation ceremony held at the Force’s headquarters in Exeter.
In 2017 Chief Constable Vaughan was the Deputy Chief Constable working across Devon and Cornwall Police and Dorset Police as part of the strategic alliance between the two forces before becoming the Chief Constable of Dorset Police, retiring from this post in 2021.
Since then, he has led a wide portfolio of public appointments and public service roles which have included chairing the Children’s Safeguarding Partnership Board, the Home Office Offensive Weapon Homicide Review Oversight Board and Chair of the local secondary school board of governors.
Chief Constable Vaughan said: “I am incredibly proud to be appointed to lead an organisation where officers and staff work hard to deliver community policing across two counties that have one of the lowest crime rates in the country, and I am committed to ensuring we continue to build on this foundation.
The Chief Constable emphasised that restoring public trust and confidence is his top priority. He noted the importance of working collaboratively as one team to continue tackling the challenges ahead and deliver the performance improvements the public expects.
“My main priority over the coming months is to improve the Force’s performance in several key areas including crime data integrity and investigations standards – areas where HMICFRS continue to raise concern.
We know there are areas we need to do better, and I will work tirelessly, alongside officers and staff, to drive forward those areas of greatest concern.
Together, we can rebuild trust and confidence, ensuring we remain transparent, accountable, and focused on what matters most to our communities.
“Working alongside the Police and Crime Commissioner and her priorities set out in the Police and Crime Plan, I believe that our purpose of community policing delivered with competence, compassion and a common-sense approach remains the right one.”
He explained “I have been struck by the depth of passion and professionalism within our workforce, the team are working hard to keep communities safe.”
“Over the coming weeks and months, I will continue to spend time with staff and officers and our stakeholders.
I will also be visiting communities to listen and acknowledge where we are doing well and where we can improve.”
Police and Crime Commissioner Alison Hernandez said: “Police and Crime Commissioner Alison Hernandez said: “My team and I are working tirelessly to resolve the leadership challenges at Devon and Cornwall Police and I am delighted to have such a competent and experienced officer leading the force.
“He and I can now focus on our mission to tackle antisocial behaviour, bring more criminals to justice and reconnect policing to the communities we serve through increased visibility and the completion of my programme to reopen 18 police enquiry offices in rural, urban and coastal communities across Devon and Cornwall.”