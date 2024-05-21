A charity is delivering tonnes of much needed medical and humanitarian aid to Ukrainian families.
Organiser Ali Piper, one of the founders of PUMA (Plymouth Ukraine Medical Aid), travelled by plane to neighbouring Slovakia last week ahead of the lorry’s arrival to hand out the supplies to families in 10 different towns.
Many of the supplies, delivered in an articulated lorry hired especially for the trip, came from contributions in the South Hams area.
Much of the aid has gone to displaced people, who have been forced to flee their homes in the east of the country, where some of the fiercest battles have been raging.
Ms Piper, who is on her 20th aid trip to the country, said: “There’s been a surge of people trying to get away – 15,000 were displaced last weekend.”
She added that the aid was gratefully received by the people she met. “In Ukraine, when somebody gives you a blanket, it means a lot - it signifies love and protection.”
The latest delivery comes at a critical time following Russia’s recent gains on the battlefield and after Ukraine’s much-heralded counteroffensive last summer ended in failure.
Asked why she felt compelled to help, Ms Piper said: “A woman I met recently and whose grandson is fighting on the front was crying when she received a blanket. To the world you are one person, but to that one person you are the world.”
Ms Piper, who is due back home this Thursday, said she was planning to return to Ukraine after a two-week rest.