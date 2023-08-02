Kingsbridge Rotary Club have held their changeover meeting when Sylvia Griffin handed over the president’s chain of office to Rotarian John Litchfield.
John said: ‘’We have all appreciated the work and effort that Sylvia has put in during her term of office and the funds that have been raised and spent to support many deserving charities both Internationally and at local levels.’’
He added ‘’One of the organisations I would like to support during my year is the Devon Air Ambulance which do a fantastic job in speedy recovery of patients particularly in the country areas which are sometimes difficult to reach by the regular ambulance service. Kingsbridge and the nearby villages have required call-outs by one of the two helicopters.’’