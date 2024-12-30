Interspersed with the popular carols were dramatic excerpts from the poet Eleanor Farjeon’s Christmas masque ‘A Room at the Inn’, including dialogue between an Ox and an Ass in large puppet form, and an invitation by the Host and Hostess of ‘Ye Olde Stable Inne’ for everyone to take pleasure in ‘a room at the inn’! By the time Joseph and Mary arrived there was of course no room!