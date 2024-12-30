The stormy weather in the week before Christmas almost put paid to the planned evening of ‘Carols in the Churchyard’ at St Thomas’s Church in Dodbrooke, on December 17.
Although forty carollers had to retire into the church porch, and the entrance to the nave, as the storm arose, torches and lanterns alone served to light up the Carol sheets and give the impression of being outside ‘On a Starry Night’, when the hills were bright…..’ as the children’s carol proclaims.
Interspersed with the popular carols were dramatic excerpts from the poet Eleanor Farjeon’s Christmas masque ‘A Room at the Inn’, including dialogue between an Ox and an Ass in large puppet form, and an invitation by the Host and Hostess of ‘Ye Olde Stable Inne’ for everyone to take pleasure in ‘a room at the inn’! By the time Joseph and Mary arrived there was of course no room!
After the carolling was over the singers were refreshed with welcome mulled wine and home-made mince pies.
Passing round the ‘festive bucket’ ensured that over £160.00 was donated to the ‘Fight the Fungus: Stop the Dry Rot’ campaign which has to date reached almost £10,000.00.
They have had fungal fruiting body as a result of dry rot which has necessitated closing the Chancel and Lady Chapel for worship and to visitors.
Now they must raise the extra money needed to repair the damage and keep this beautiful, old church open.
Restoration and investigative work continues in the church sanctuary, and the next fundraising event will be a visit by the folk-duo ‘Silvington’ on the evening of January 18 in Dodbrooke Parish Hall.
The church dates back to the Norman Period and is a Grade 1 listed building.