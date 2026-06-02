Patients, families and colleagues at Torbay Hospital are benefiting from £1.58 million of support from the Torbay Hospital League of Friends over the past year.
Between April 2025 and March 2026, the League donated £1,585,470, funding a wide range of equipment, facilities and improvements that are making a real difference to people’s care and experience every day.
From major investments to smaller, thoughtful touches, the funding reflects the strength of local support for the hospital and a shared commitment to going above and beyond for local people.
At the heart of this is support for frontline care.
Significant investment in patient monitoring equipment is helping clinical teams care for some of the sickest patients safely and effectively in busy hospital environments, supporting day-to-day care as well as responding to periods of high demand.
The League has also funded equipment for the redevelopment of the Emergency Department, which will officially open later this summer, alongside a wide range of improvements across wards and services.
Investment in diagnostic equipment is supporting earlier diagnosis and treatment, including a new CT scanner installed in 2025.
The new scanner uses cutting-edge technology and significantly improves diagnostic quality and reduces radiation exposure to patients.
For patients, the impact is also felt in the environment around them.
Funding for recliner chairs and furniture across wards is helping create more comfortable, welcoming spaces for patients and families during what can often be a difficult time.
In practical ways that are often behind the scenes, the League has also funded a new road sweeper to help keep the hospital site clean, safe and accessible for patients, visitors and staff every day.
Patricia Roberts, President of Torbay Hospital League of Friends, said: “It’s a real privilege to support the hospital in this way.
“Every donation reflects the generosity of our local community and a shared desire to do something extra for patients and families when they need it most.
‘We know these contributions make a difference and we are proud to work alongside the teams at Torbay Hospital to support their care.”
Martin Tucker, Chair of Torbay Hospital League of Friends, said: “This is a remarkable level of support from our community over the past year.
“What matters most to us is how that funding is used - whether that’s supporting frontline care, helping people recover, or improving the environment for patients and families.
“We are always focused on funding things that go beyond what the NHS can provide and make a genuine difference to people’s experience.”
Joe Teape, Chief Executive at Torbay and South Devon NHS Foundation Trust, said: “I want to offer my heartfelt thanks to everyone involved in the Torbay Hospital League of Friends.
“This level of support from our community is extraordinary and it makes a real difference for the people we care for every day.
“From major equipment that supports our clinical teams to the practical and thoughtful touches that improve the environment for patients and families, this generosity helps us go further for local people. We are incredibly grateful for their continued support.”
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