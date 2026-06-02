Rowcroft Hospice has completed a refurbishment of its Inpatient Unit, made possible by a government grant to improve the hospice’s buildings, facilities, and equipment.
The work has focused on making the hospice in Avenue Road, Torquay, more welcoming, accessible, and comfortable for patients and their families.
Led by Gill Horne, Rowcroft’s Programme Director - Care Services, the project was shaped by extensive conversations with staff, patients with life-limiting illnesses, and families to ensure the changes reflected their needs.
The refurbishment included a new ensuite single room, wider doors to enable beds to be wheeled out onto the patio facing the sea, improved storage, and redesigned layouts to make it easier for patients with mobility challenges to move around safely, including the installation of a new wheelchair ramp at the main entrance.
All single rooms now feature en-suite bathrooms and improved soundproofing, while family areas have been upgraded with new furniture, kitchenettes, and more space to spend time together.
Thoughtful colour schemes, non-reflective surfaces, and quieter areas have been introduced to create a calmer environment, particularly benefiting people with dementia, neurodiverse needs or sensory sensitivities.
Beautiful nature-themed murals hand-painted by a local artist, and flooring that’s easier to navigate, all contribute to making the hospice a more welcoming and supportive space.
"For patients and families facing one of the hardest journeys imaginable, coming into the hospice can be overwhelming,” said Gill Horne.
“Our goal at Rowcroft is to make every part of their experience as smooth and comfortable as possible, so they can focus on what truly matters – being together, supporting their loved one, and finding moments of peace in a very difficult time.
With this refurbishment, we’ve made the Inpatient Unit even more inclusive, welcoming, and comfortable, with thoughtful design, quiet spaces, and improved accessibility to support patients and families throughout their stay."
Mark Hawkins, CEO of Rowcroft Hospice, added: "This government funding has been most warmly welcomed, enabling us to improve our buildings and equipment.
“However, the funds were ring-fenced for capital investment only and could not be used for the day-to-day hospice running costs like staff salaries or specialist care.
“We continue to rely heavily on the generosity of our local community to support the hospice in delivering the vital palliative and end-of-life care that families across South Devon need."
While the refurbishment marks a step forward, Rowcroft, like many hospices across the UK, continues to face financial pressures.
Rising staff wages, increased National Insurance contributions and escalating energy bills are adding to the charity’s significant challenges – with government funding covering only 24 per cent of the hospice’s £11 million annual running costs.
According to Hospice UK (the national charity representing over 200 member hospices), six in ten hospices are making or considering cuts to frontline services this year.
In Rowcroft’s 12-bedded Inpatient Unit, the hospice’s team provides specialist care for patients whose complex needs cannot be met at home.
For further information about the work of Rowcroft Hospice, or to make a donation, visit https://www.rowcrofthospice.org.uk
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