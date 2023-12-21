Preparing the delicious three course meal and dressing the restaurant for the lunch guests is a well-oiled operation the day before and this year, having the use of their Community MiniBus enabled those without access to transport to be part of the celebrations too as Graham and a volunteer driver fetched diners in from home and returned them safely back again. Crackers complete with groan jokes and paper hats were pulled; the odd glass of sherry and wine partaken; and a handmade ‘goodie’ provided for everyone to take home for tea.