What a wonderful time was had by all down at Kingsbridge Care Hub on Christmas Day and as to who had the greatest fun – it was difficult to say whether the delighted guests or the amazing volunteers enjoyed it most!
Graham Smith, Chairman of Kingsbridge Age Concern explained, “We love hosting Christmas Day Lunch here at the Care Hub so that people who might otherwise have been on their own can join us for a few hours of delicious food and great company. It is a tradition we have observed for many years now and indeed to continue.”
He added, “ Every year we are hugely fortunate as we receive so many kind offers of help from volunteers who have their own reasons for being with us – and we absolutely could not make the day as special as it is without their unstinting support, many of whom join us year on year.”
The event is such a popular and well-enjoyed fixture that both the Care Hub’s light, bright, fully accessible rooms are needed to accommodate everyone with some booking their places a couple of months before to ensure they don’t miss out.
Preparing the delicious three course meal and dressing the restaurant for the lunch guests is a well-oiled operation the day before and this year, having the use of their Community MiniBus enabled those without access to transport to be part of the celebrations too as Graham and a volunteer driver fetched diners in from home and returned them safely back again. Crackers complete with groan jokes and paper hats were pulled; the odd glass of sherry and wine partaken; and a handmade ‘goodie’ provided for everyone to take home for tea.
“After all the guests have gone, it is time for the volunteers to enjoy their own well deserved Christmas Lunch – the very least we can offer them for giving up their own Christmas Day to help others. They all tell us that the pleasure they see on the guests’ faces is reward itself but they are owed a huge Thank You from the Care Hub team.”
Christmas Day Lunch at Kingsbridge Care Hub is a very special occasion and for many on their own, their only opportunity to share that day with others - long may that wonderful tradition continue.