Firemen from Buckfastleigh and Ivybridge were called out to put out a vehicle fire on the A38 last week.
The fire destroyed the vehicle (Buckfastleigh fire station)
According to a social media post by the Buckfastleigh fire service, the car was “well alight” when the emergency crews arrived, and as a result firemen had to wear breathing gear and use a hose reel jet to extinguish the blaze.
Firemen from Ivybridge also joined the operation and both carriageways were closed by police due to the amount of smoke in the area.